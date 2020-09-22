Apple Users Report Outages, Service Restored

Users of Apple Music, TV+ streaming service and the App Store experienced problems accessing the services Tuesday (Sept. 22), Reuters reported.

Apple Inc. confirmed some of its users had problems while accessing certain services.

It was unclear how many users and which countries were impacted, the news service reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector.com, the Seattle-based company that collects status reports from a variety of f sources, said there have been nearly 2,000 incidents reported with Apple Music, while more than 200 users flagged issues with iTunes and the App Store.

The 9to5Mac site reported while there are more often issues with Apple’s iCloud services, Tuesday’s troubles impacted more services than normal including Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager.

At press time, all Apple’s services have been restored, 9to5 reported.

Last week, Apple unveiled watches and services including Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, bundles tied to Apple Fitness+ and Apple One. It’s a bid to boost the Cupertino, California-based technology giant’s hardware sales and services business, PYMNTS reported.

Given the pandemic, the Apple Watch can help monitor blood oxygen levels and cardio fitness. Another new feature called Family Setup can give users of new generations of watches access to phone calls and texting features with the watch without being tethered to the iPhone. Virtual money can be loaded onto the watch, which can be spent via Apple Pay.

During the fourth quarter of last year, PYMNTS surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers and found while 81 percent of adult Americans owned smartphones, just 6 percent used Apple Pay at a physical store five years after the service debuted in 2014.

In at least one other bid to boost payments, the new operating system iOS 14 offers support for App Clips via NFC, which allows iPhone users to take advantage of “mini” apps and also enables Apple Pay. That means users don’t have to offer card details when they make purchases, as NFC World reported.