The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether some Apple products infringed on patents from Japan-based Maxell Holdings, Reuters reported.

Maxell alleged that Apple devices violate patents involving technology on an unlocking feature and video transmission processes. Reuters reported that Maxell has now asked for a ban on the importation and sale of such Apple devices in the U.S.

Apple has faced other legal issues as of late, including one case in which Facebook and Microsoft have both raised concerns over how their apps appear in the App Store. The companies said their popular games and gaming services have been restricted on the App Store.

Meanwhile, there are numerous European Union (EU) investigations open, three of which about a similar complaint to that of Google and Microsoft regarding restrictive App Store policies.

Russian watchdog FAS also said Apple has abused its position as a tech giant, referring to a case with cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, in which the company’s child control app was rejected while Apple pushed out its own similar new app.

Apple has largely dismissed the FAS claim, countering that the Kaspersky Lab case had to do with concerns of privacy and security.

Meanwhile, international tensions have led to Apple now also facing concerns of a potential ban of its App Store in China. That issue stems from the TikTok controversy in which the popular video-sharing app could be facing a ban itself in the U.S. due to the President Donald Trump administration’s suspicions that it could be used for spying or blackmail.

Because of that, retaliation from China could be on the horizon with Apple in the crossfire. China has already begun ending loopholes allowing Apple to operate without some of the usual regulations by which other companies have to abide.