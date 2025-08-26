Apple Announces Sept. 9 Event Expected to Feature New iPhones

Apple will hold a special event that it has dubbed “awe dropping” on Sept. 9.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The event will be streamed on apple.com, Apple TV and YouTube Live, the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 26) post on its developer site.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promoted the event with a post on the company’s newsroom site, saying, “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9!”

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the event will be Apple’s fall product launch and that the focus of the event is expected to be introduced is the iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17 lineup will include, per the report, a base model with a larger display and an improved camera, two Pro editions that will have a larger camera area, and an all-new version of the smartphone that is about 2 millimeters thinner than the other models.

Beyond the products expected to be introduced at the Sept. 9 event, Apple is set to unveil a foldable iPhone in 2026 and a curved-glass iPhone in 2027, according to the report.

CNBC also reported Tuesday that the Sept. 9 event is expected to feature the iPhone 17, as the company’s September events usually do include new smartphones.

The report added that analysts expect the new slim version of the iPhone to feature light weight and design at the expense of battery life and cameras.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote Sunday (Aug. 24), speaking of Apple’s planned three-year smartphone overhaul: “The bottom line: 2025 won’t be a revolutionary year for the iPhone. But it will lay the foundation for major shifts in 2026 and 2027, making it an exciting time for iPhone fans.”

Wall Street Journal Personal Tech Columnist Nicole Nguyen wrote Aug. 20 that Apple is behind Google in the race to add artificial intelligence (AI) features to smartphones.

Nguyen wrote that she is an iPhone user and that her experience with Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 showed that Google has “lapped” Apple as both companies work to develop the “killer AI-powered phone.”

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote July 23 that Google’s Pixel 9 has, and its Pixel 10 will ship with, embedded AI that lets users speak, search, transact and navigate with a native AI experience.

“Apple can’t match that today,” Webster wrote. “The risk is how many consumers will keep waiting around for Apple to deliver.”