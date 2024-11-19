AI Tools Streamline Social Media and Small Business Tech

Tech companies are rolling out a wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to streamline social media management and customer service, with TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio and startups like Audience Genomics and BrandPilot AI launching platforms to automate content creation and engagement.

The trend extends beyond social media as companies like Syntheia prepare to launch AI virtual assistants in 2025, signaling a broader push to help small businesses compete in the digital marketplace.

TikTok’s AI Video Tools

ByteDance’s TikTok launched an AI-powered video creation platform, marking a shift in how brands produce social media advertising content. The new Symphony Creative Studio automatically generates video ads from product listings and deploys AI avatars speaking in over 30 languages.

The rollout comes as digital platforms compete for advertising revenue amid increasing pressure for rapid content production. According to Nielsen data cited by TikTok, creative content drives 49% of advertising effectiveness in digital campaigns.

The company said that initial results show promise for advertisers: Vodafone achieved a 45% lower cost per lead compared to other channels’ branded assets in their premium segment campaign. U.S. drinkware brand Meoky reported a 1.8x purchase increase after implementing the AI-generated content.

The platform requires all AI-generated content to carry disclosure labels, addressing transparency concerns around artificial content. Additional features planned include automatic script generation and video refreshing capabilities.

AI Startup Aims at Small Business

A New York AI firm that cut its teeth analyzing social media for Universal Studios and Warner Bros. is launching a mass-market tool aimed at small businesses drowning in social media demands.

Audience Genomics’ new platform, Aggie, emerged from the company’s work with major brands since 2018. The system draws on historical social media data from roughly 5,000 companies — data that newer AI companies can’t easily access due to platform restrictions.

The launch comes as small businesses need dedicated staff to maintain a consistent social media presence across multiple platforms. Early clients report time savings, though effectiveness remains to be proven at scale.

“We believe that social media doesn’t have to be so overwhelming,” said CEO Greg Weinstein in a news release. The company secured $3.2 million in funding led by SPO Capital Investments.

The platform faces competition from established social media management tools like Hootsuite and Buffer, which have also begun incorporating AI features.

Social Media Management With AI

AI platforms are reshaping how businesses handle their social media presence, as companies race to automate the time-consuming tasks of content creation and post scheduling.

Toronto-based BrandPilot AI has entered the market with Social Runway, a $99 monthly platform targeting creators and marketing agencies.

Social Runway combines AI caption generation with design tools through Canva integration. It also offers unified inbox management and analytics tracking. At its fixed price point, the platform allows unlimited users and account connections.

“Many creators, brands and agencies struggle to keep pace with the demands of social media marketing,” said CEO Brandon Mina in a news release, highlighting the platform’s focus on streamlining content creation and approval workflows.

Syntheia to Launch Virtual Call Assistant

AI company Syntheia plans to offer an AI-powered virtual assistant platform in January, targeting small and medium-sized businesses struggling with inbound call management.

The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which integrates with existing phone systems, uses natural language processing to handle customer inquiries, route calls and take messages. According to the company, deployment is “as easy as setting up a social media account.”

“We are not only solving a big problem, but we are also enhancing revenues for our customers, all with the power of AI,” said Veronique Laberge, Syntheia’s CFO, noting positive feedback from early users, in a news release.