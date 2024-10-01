Gaming Firms Use AI Development Tools as Nintendo Bucks the Trend

The gaming industry is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, with companies like Gaxos.ai, PlayStation and Series Entertainment leading the charge. Meanwhile, Nintendo stands apart, with legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto confirming the company has yet to make plans to incorporate AI into its game creation process.

AI Firm Launches New Tools for Game Developers

AI startup Gaxos.ai Inc. has launched Gaxos Labs, a new AI-powered platform aimed at streamlining game development and creating new revenue opportunities for developers.

The suite of tools combines Gaxos’ proprietary technology with popular AI tools like Dall-E and Stability.ai. The platform includes an asset editor and Unity plugin to help developers rapidly create and manage AI-generated game content.

A key feature allows players to generate custom in-game content in real time, which Gaxos suggests could create a new revenue source by selling player-created cosmetic items. “With studios downsizing and being shuttered, it’s more important than ever before that we find new solutions to increase topline revenue for game studios,” Gaxos CEO Vadim Mats said in a news release.

Gaxos has released several games showcasing the new technology and plans to demonstrate it at Unity’s upcoming Unite 2024 conference in Barcelona.

PlayStation Embraces AI to Streamline Game Development

Sony’s PlayStation division is reportedly turning to artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate game development and reduce costs, according to Insider Gaming.

The report reveals that AI has already been implemented in recent projects. For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, machine learning was used to automate subtitle synchronization, “significantly shortening the subtitling process.” Sony is also investing in volumetric capture technology to generate high-quality 3D assets across its divisions.

“Going forward, we plan to apply high-quality 3D assets, including motion data from our Studio, accumulated by each of our companies cross-functionally across the Group, and explore potential external sales,” the media outlet quoted from a company document.

Sony’s embrace of AI in game development comes amid industry-wide discussions about the technology’s impact on creativity and employment. While the company touts efficiency gains, some industry observers express concern about potential job displacement and the changing nature of game creation.

AI Game Development Platform Series Raises $28 Million

Series Entertainment, a startup developing AI-powered game creation tools, has reportedly secured $28 million in Series A funding.

TechCrunch reported that the round included investments from Netflix, Dell Technologies Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. The company’s main product is the Rho Engine, described as an “AI-native, multimodal full-stack game creation platform.” The Rho Series positions Rho as distinct from other AI tools in the gaming space, aiming for comprehensive game development rather than specific tasks like bug catching or AI assistance.

The startup’s approach involves using large language models and generative AI to streamline game development processes. Potential applications include generating interactive non-player characters and expanding customization options for players.

Nintendo Bucks the AI Trend

While the gaming industry rushes to embrace artificial intelligence, Nintendo is charting its own course. Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary game designer behind Mario and Zelda, recently shared with The New York Times Nintendo’s stance on AI in game development: The company is not planning to use it.

This decision stands in stark contrast to the rest of the industry. A Unity report claims 62% of game studios already leverage AI technology.

But Nintendo has a history of marching to its beat. While competitors push for cutting-edge graphics and tech, the company behind the Switch focuses on innovative gameplay and charming aesthetics. Their approach has paid off, with hits like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey proving that pure technical prowess isn’t everything.

Will Nintendo’s AI-free stance hold as the technology evolves? Only time will tell. Fans can rest assured that their favorite Nintendo characters and worlds will continue to spring from human imagination, not algorithms.