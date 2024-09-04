Intuit Debuts ‘Major’ Updates to Generative AI Operating System

TurboTax maker Intuit has released “major” updates to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) operating system, GenOS.

The system now includes GenOS AI Workbench, a “dedicated development environment for end-to-end application development,” along with enhancements to GenStudio, GenRuntime, and GenUX components, the company said Wednesday (Sept. 4).

“Intuit’s proprietary GenOS is the key to unlocking new opportunities to fuel consumer and small and mid-market business success with GenAI,” Alex Balazs, Intuit’s chief technology officer, said in a news release.

“Over the past year, we’ve increased our pace of innovation by enabling product teams to turn new ideas into live customer experiments in just days, and built out our GenOS to speed time-to-market for ideas that rise to the top.”

According to the release, Intuit introduced GenOS last year and has since continued to invest in the platform, with the company’s software developers, product managers, data scientists, machine learning engineers, and data analysts experimenting with new uses.

“For example, Intuit’s GenOS enabled new capabilities with easy-to-understand explanations of tax calculations, backed by real-time accuracy checks, with Intuit Assist for TurboTax, boosting confidence for millions of individual tax filers this tax season,” the release said.

Intuit, whose other products include QuickBooks, CreditKarma and MailChimp, announced in July it was cutting 1,800 jobs — 10% of its workforce. The company also said in a securities filing about the layoffs that it plans to “hire a nearly equivalent number of employees” during the next year to support its growth areas.

And in a message to employees included in the company’s securities filing, CEO Sasan Goodarzi said the cuts come as Intuit is increasing its investments in AI.

“We were early to bet on and invest in AI, building one of the largest AI-driven expert platforms to fuel the success of consumers, small and mid-market businesses, and important partners like accountants, financial institutions and marketing agencies who rely on us daily to prosper,” Goodarzi wrote.

“With the introduction of GenAI, we are now delivering even more compelling customer experiences, increasing monetization potential and driving efficiencies in how the work gets done within Intuit.”

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its new AI-powered “revenue intelligence” technology, which employs what it called “always-on” predictive and generative AI models.

“Intuit’s move is the latest example of a technology company tapping AI to try to make its products more useful and attract customers,” PYMNTS wrote at the time. “AI has been one of the hottest areas of technology investment in recent years as startups and big companies alike race to capitalize on its potential to automate tasks and provide new insights from data.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.