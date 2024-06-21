This Week in AI: Google DeepMind; Anthropic’s LLM; and OpenAI Co-Founder Starts Again

From Google DeepMind’s video-to-audio tool transforming content creation to Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX accelerating self-driving car development, the AI landscape is buzzing with advancements.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet chatbot sets new benchmarks, and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever launches Safe Superintelligence, a startup focused on advancing AI with a steadfast commitment to safety.

Google DeepMind has unveiled a new video-to-audio tool that could transform content creation. Combining pixels with text prompts generates soundtracks, effects and even dialogue for AI-generated clips.

Experts predict this innovation will be a game-changer for marketers and filmmakers. “The main advantage that AI tools offer is their incredible speed at tackling the necessary manual work that is a part of any creative project,” said Hayden Gilmer, VP of revenue at Waymark, an AI video creation company.

Anthropic has unveiled its latest chatbot, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, a significant leap forward from its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus. This advanced chatbot, available for free on Claude.ai and the Claude iOS app, with higher usage limits for Pro and Team plan subscribers, can also be accessed via Anthropic’s API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI. Claude 3.5 Sonnet can grasp nuance, humor, and complex instructions and write high-quality content with a natural, relatable tone.

Nvidia announced the launch of Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference. The AI simulation software offers physically accurate sensor simulation to accelerate the development of self-driving cars and robots.

It integrates real-world data from various sensors with synthetic data, allowing developers to test sensor perception and AI software in realistic virtual environments before real-world deployment. Nvidia claims this approach will enhance safety, reduce costs and save time in the development process.

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and former science chief of OpenAI, has embarked on a new AI adventure with the launch of Safe Superintelligence (SSI). Announced on June 19 via X. “We’re tackling safety and capabilities as one,” SSI proclaimed on social media.

The startup promises to advance AI tech swiftly while keeping safety measures a step ahead, free from the pressures of commercial demands. With bases in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, SSI is co-founded by former OpenAI researcher Daniel Levy and ex-Apple AI lead Daniel Gross. Sutskever’s move follows his departure from OpenAI in May.