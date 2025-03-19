Deloitte Begins Rollout of AI Agents for Finance and Other Business Functions

Deloitte has unveiled a platform that offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) agents that are ready to deploy and will perform business functions.

The new Zora AI by Deloitte portfolio currently includes functional agents for finance, and it will be expanded to include others for human capital, supply chain, procurement, sales and marketing, and customer service, the company said in a Wednesday (March 19) press release.

“We are entering the autonomous enterprise era where agents can transform work and business models, ushering in entirely new ways of working,” Deloitte U.S. CEO Jason Girzadas said in the release. “Our vision with Zora AI is to assist our clients in their transition into this new era, where agents and employees interact to reinvent business processes and unlock new sources of business value, growth and innovation for their organizations.”

Zora AI for Finance is built on Nvidia AI, is integrated with major enterprise software platforms, and addresses expense and invoice management, sales and performance trends, optimization of working capital requirements and other workflows in the finance lifecycle, according to the release.

These specialized AI agents can complete complex tasks and provide insights, analysis, reporting, workflow automation, decision support and data sourcing, per the release.

Deloitte said in the release that it is using Zora AI for Finance internally for its expense management processes and has found that it reduces costs by 25% and increases productivity by 40%.

“With Zora AI agents built on Nvidia AI, Deloitte clients can put intelligence to work — helping professionals find insights, make decisions and get things done,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the release.

Many applications of AI agents cut across industries, PYMNTS reported in January. These agents can reason, plan and execute tasks on their own in a way that mimics human-like problem solving.

Huang said in February that the current wave of AI advancements that started with generative AI, which powered consumer use of AI, is now moving into AI agents, which will power business use of AI.

“AI has gone mainstream” and one day it will be embedded in all industries Huang said Feb. 26 during Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call.

