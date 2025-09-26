OpenAI and Databricks Partner to Help Enterprises Build AI Agents

OpenAI and Databricks have partnered to provide enterprises with the resources they need to build artificial intelligence apps and agents.

The collaboration makes OpenAI models natively available within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Agent Bricks , the companies said in a Thursday (Sept. 25) press release .

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform enables users to control their data and put it to work with AI, while Agent Bricks builds production-ready AI agents, according to the release.

With these tools and the latest OpenAI models, enterprises can build AI apps and agents on their own governed enterprise data, the release said.

OpenAI and Databricks will work together to continually improve the AI models for enterprise use cases, per the release.

“We’re seeing overwhelming demand from enterprise customers looking to build AI apps and agents on their data, tailored to their unique business needs,” Databricks Co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi said in the release. “This partnership makes it easier for enterprises to securely leverage their data and OpenAI models at scale with best-in-class governance and performance.”

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in the release that the partnership will make the deployment of frontier AI “even simpler without compromising the high bar for performance and production.”

“Our partnership with Databricks brings our most advanced models to where secure enterprise data already lives, making it easier for businesses to experiment, deploy and scale AI agents with real impact,” Lightcap said.

PYMNTS reported in January that the applications for AI agents cut across industries.

For example, they can be used in customer service to provide personalized, proactive support; in healthcare to analyze patient data to recommend individualized care plans; in retail to act as virtual personal shoppers; and in financial services to manage portfolios, detect fraud and optimize trading strategies.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “ The Two Faces of AI: Gen AI’s Triumph Meets Agentic AI’s Caution ” found that when it comes to chief financial officers, few are ready to implement agentic AI .

While nearly all CFOs polled for the July report were aware of agentic AI, only 15% expressed interest in deploying it within their organizations, according to the report.

The gap reflects lingering skepticism among business leaders about the maturity and business value of AI agents in their current form, per the report.



