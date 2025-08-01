Agentic AI: What It Will Take to Move From Rhetoric to Reality

Highlights
Only 15% of CFOs are interested in deploying agentic AI, despite nearly all being aware of the technology, reflecting widespread skepticism over readiness, ROI and enterprise value, according to a July 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report.
Trust remains the central barrier to adoption, with finance leaders calling for transparent decision-tracing, human-in-the-loop controls and built-in bias monitoring before handing over decision-making to autonomous agents.
Technical and operational challenges persist, including integration with legacy systems, lack of real-time visibility and usability concerns — especially in industries like finance and payments where compliance and risk management are paramount.
Most chief financial officers (CFOs) say they understand the concept of agentic artificial intelligence — systems that can plan, reason and take actions with minimal or no human input — but few are ready to implement the technology.