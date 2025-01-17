Report: ChatGPT Plus Has Top Retention Rate Among AI Subscription Services

ChatGPT Plus is reportedly the artificial intelligence (AI) subscription service that retains the highest percentage of paying customers after six months.

That service retains 71% of subscribers, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 16), citing data from Earnest Analytics.

Just behind ChatGPT Plus in the rankings is Claude Pro, which retains 62% of paying customers after six months, according to the report.

Rounding out the list of AI subscription services included in the report are Gemini Advanced, which retains 60%; Perplexity Pro, which retains 49%; and c.ai+ (Character.AI), which retains 47%.

ChatGPT Plus, Pro and Teams subscribers will get access to ChatGPT’s latest capability, which lets users schedule tasks for a later, or recurring, date, PYMNTS reported Thursday. OpenAI is rolling out this capability to these subscribers and said Enterprise users will get access soon and free users will also get it eventually.

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT Plus in November 2023, it soon put a hold on new signups for the subscription program due to widespread demand putting strain on the platform. The move came after a spike in consumer demand following the announcement of new features at the company’s developer conference.

Claude Pro was introduced by Anthropic in 2023, with the company saying that the paid plan for its AI assistant, Claude, offered subscribers five times more usage of the AI assistant. Anthropic said potential use cases of Claude Pro and the higher usage it offered included summarizing research papers, querying contracts and iterating coding projects.

Gemini Advanced was launched by Google in February 2024 as the company renamed the AI chatbot formerly known as Bard, calling it Gemini, and made it available as part of a new subscription plan. The company described the AI assistant as “conversational, multimodal and helpful.”

Perplexity Pro subscribers in the United States got a new feature in November when Perplexity added an AI-powered shopping assistant called Buy With Pro, saying it helps shoppers both research and purchase products. Buy With Pro lets users check out on Perplexity’s website or app for select products from select merchants, providing a one-click checkout.