Perplexity Launches AI-Powered Shopping Assistant That Can Research and Purchase

Perplexity has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping assistant in the U.S. and said it will expand it to additional markets.

With the company’s new Buy With Pro, shoppers can both research and purchase products, Perplexity said in a Monday (Nov. 18) blog post.

“It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users — empowering seamless native actions right from an answer,” the company said in the post. “Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun.”

Available to Perplexity Pro users in the U.S., Buy With Pro lets users check out on the company’s website or app for select products from select merchants, according to the post.

When users save their shipping and billing information to Perplexity’s portal and select Buy With Pro to place the order, they can save time with one-click checkout, the post said.

If Buy With Pro is not available, Perplexity will direct the user to the merchant’s website to complete their purchase, per the post.

Perplexity also offers a visual search tool called Snap to Shop that helps users find what they are looking for by taking a photo of the item; Snap to Shop will display relevant products based on the photo, with no need for a product description or name, according to the post.

The company’s discovery experience is powered by integrations with platforms like Shopify, per the post.

“When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format,” the post said. “These cards aren’t sponsored — they’re unbiased recommendations, tailored to your search by our AI.”

It was reported Nov. 5 that Perplexity is set to triple its valuation from a few months ago as it raises $500 million in its fourth funding round this year. This would value the company at $9 billion after starting the year with a valuation of $520 million.

The company is serving over 100 million queries per week, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote in an Oct. 25 post on X. “Next stop: 100M+ queries every day.”