This Week in AI: Apple’s Siri Struggles, AI Agent-to-Agent Payment Systems

This week in artificial intelligence (AI) news saw Apple facing an AI reckoning, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said computing demand is set to jump 100-fold. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs looks ahead to a year of scaling AI; Hollywood’s upset at AI and IP issues; and Citi sees AI agent-to-agent payment systems coming.

Apple Demotes Executive as Siri Lags in AI Upgrades

Apple took the rare move of removing its top executive in charge of Siri upgrades as the AI assistant struggled to keep up with rivals like Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Gemini for Android and Samsung’s Galaxy AI. Apple’s obsession with perfection, a top management that lacked vision and the missing brilliance of Steve Jobs have now come home to roost.

Nvidia CEO: AI Will Need 100-Fold More Computing Power

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the next stage of AI will “easily” need 100-fold more computing power. At its GTC developer conference, Huang said the shift to AI agents and reasoning models means the amount of computation necessary to train and do inference on those models “has grown tremendously.” He also predicted that in the future, working alongside the world’s one billion knowledge workers will be 10 billion AI agents.

Hollywood Urges Trump to Protect Copyrighted Content

More than 400 Hollywood actors, directors, musicians, writers and other insiders have signed an open letter to the Trump administration urging the government not to weaken copyright laws for AI model training. Celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Paul McCartney decried recommendations by OpenAI and Google to “remove all legal protections and existing guardrails” around the use of copyrighted content for AI training.

Goldman Sachs Executive: 2025 Is Year to Scale AI

Goldman Sachs is rolling out and scaling AI capabilities across its business, as the investment bank harnesses the benefits of productivity and efficiency from this fast-moving technology. “For us, this year is a story of scale — scale of adoption, scale of use cases,” said Belinda Neal, Goldmans’ chief operating officer of core engineering, head of product management and head of engineering partnerships, in an exclusive interview with PYMNTS.

Citi Ventures Partner Identifies Top AI Trends

Jelena Zec, partner at Citi Ventures, shared the AI developments she is seeing from among the fund’s portfolio of 150 companies and elsewhere. Innovations are occurring in the areas of compliance, content generation that adheres to the brand’s voice, wealth advisor-client communication, AI agent-to-agent payment systems and hyper-personalization.

