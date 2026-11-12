CFOs Can Cut Growth Spending in 90 Days. What Gets Them Investing Again?

Corporate growth has developed a hair trigger.

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More than half of middle-market chief financial officers said they need high confidence before expanding investment, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Funding the Future: What Gives CFOs the Confidence to Grow,” the October edition of The 2026 Certainty Project. However, 92% said a moderate or smaller decline in certainty could be enough to push their companies into a defensive position.

When confidence changes, capital budgets can follow quickly.

According to the report, 57% of CFOs adjusted capital spending within three months of a shift in confidence. That can result in an investment environment in which expansion can take conviction to authorize but relatively little deterioration in outlook to interrupt.

For banks, payments providers and FinTechs, the next opportunity in corporate finance may not be helping businesses move money faster. It may be helping them understand, with enough confidence, how much money they can afford to put to work.

The Corporate Investment Cycle Has a Faster Off Than On Switch

Companies remain interested in growth, but their willingness to finance it depends on their ability to anticipate future conditions. The challenge is not necessarily persuading CFOs to take more risk. It is giving them better information about which risks they can afford to take.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report highlighted a potential asymmetry in the investment cycle. Companies can postpone expansion quickly, but reversing these decisions may require renewed evidence of demand, available liquidity and acceptable financial returns.

A delayed distribution center, postponed technology upgrade or deferred market expansion may preserve cash today while limiting the company’s capacity to capture demand tomorrow.

The Missing Ingredient May Be Cash Visibility

One of the report’s consequential findings concerned cash flow forecasting, a problem that rarely receives the same attention as interest rates or economic forecasts.

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According to the report, 62% of middle-market firms struggled to manage or scale cash flow forecasting, while 37% identified it as their single biggest finance or back-office challenge. The difficulty was more pronounced among companies without revenue growth. Some 72% reported forecasting challenges, compared with 54% of growing firms.

Consider a business evaluating whether to open a new facility. The decision depends on more than cash balance or projected demand. Management must account for incoming customer payments, supplier obligations, working capital requirements, financing availability and the timing of expected returns.

When these inputs are fragmented across banking platforms, payment systems and enterprise software, the finance team may struggle to distinguish an actual liquidity constraint from uncertainty about future cash availability.

Better forecasting cannot guarantee sufficient liquidity. However, it can help CFOs understand the financial consequences of investing under different scenarios, potentially reducing the need to postpone decisions.

For payments providers, the commercial opportunity is to move from facilitating payments to helping businesses understand how their payment flows affect their capacity to grow.

Accounts receivable data can reveal whether customers are paying on schedule. Automated reconciliation can improve the accuracy of cash positions. Integrated treasury systems can connect expected inflows with upcoming obligations, while real-time reporting can make changes in liquidity visible sooner.

For banks, that could mean integrating cash management, financing and forecasting capabilities more closely. For FinTech providers, it could mean connecting transaction data with enterprise resource planning and treasury systems to help customers evaluate liquidity across their operations. For B2B payments providers, the opportunity may lie in demonstrating how more predictable collections, better reconciliation and improved cash visibility support financial planning.

That does not mean forecasting technology can overcome weak demand or an inadequate balance sheet. It means that uncertainty arising from poor information may be more manageable than uncertainty arising from actual financial constraints.

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