Bank Chiefs Push Lawmakers on Deposit Backstop in Wake of SVB

Highlights
Bank leaders and regulators urged senators to consider targeted deposit insurance reform to protect business operating accounts, especially in light of digital-age deposit flight risks.
Proposals range from maintaining current limits to raising coverage for business accounts, with debate over costs and national security implications.
Lawmakers and banking groups emphasized that reform should be empirically driven and carefully calibrated to avoid unintended costs.
Bank CEOs told lawmakers at a Senate Committee hearing Wednesday (Sept. 10) that deposit insurance reform is urgently needed in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse of 2023.