Capitol Hill Examines Rulemaking as Nonbanks Gain Ground

Highlights
Regulators told Capitol Hill that equal capital and liquidity rules for nonbanks and stablecoin issuers are essential to protect safety and soundness.
Supervisors across multiple agencies are rewriting major rulebooks on enforcement standards, capital requirements, and supervisory ratings.
Testimony revealed the need to update regulatory thresholds to keep pace with the new era of digital fund flows and technologies.
A Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday (Dec. 2nd) on prudential oversight made clear one problem looms over bank regulation: rulebooks designed for a different era.
