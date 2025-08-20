Amazon, Nvidia Bring Metaverse Tech to Factory Floors as Supply Chain Pressures Mount

The hype around the metaverse fizzled out, but its core technologies, like real-time 3D modeling, simulation and synthetic environments, have found practical use in manufacturing, particularly through digital twins.
Amazon, working with Nvidia, is deploying “zero-touch manufacturing,” where robots train in photorealistic factory simulations, reducing the need for physical prototypes, cutting costs and accelerating product timelines.
Digital twins now extend beyond factories into fields like drug discovery, made more accessible by cloud infrastructure and AI, potentially transforming industries and the $16 trillion global manufacturing sector.