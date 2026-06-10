Tokenized Deposits Gain a Corporate Treasury Use Case

Highlights
The Clearing House executives said multinational treasury operations and cross-border B2B payments are emerging as leading use cases for tokenized deposits.
Banks view tokenized deposits as a complement to real-time payments, with programmable money layered onto existing 24/7 payment infrastructure.
The discussion highlighted key differences between tokenized deposits and stablecoins, particularly around keeping deposits within the banking system while supporting lending and treasury functions.
The announcement that major U.S. banks will launch a tokenized deposit network in 2027 grabbed headlines last week, where the initiative has been seen as the banking industry’s response to stablecoins.