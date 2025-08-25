Bitcoin’s Dollar-Killing Predictions Still More Fantasy Than Future Reserve Currency

Governments, particularly the U.S., have strong incentives to preserve monetary sovereignty and the dollar’s primacy, making bitcoin’s rise to reserve currency highly improbable.

While bitcoin persists as a speculative asset and a form of “digital gold,” much of its activity remains insular.

Predictions that bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency within 10 years seems unlikely.

The crypto space runs, in many ways, on the belief espoused by tech billionaires eager to sell the next big disruption.

That’s why when venture capitalist Tim Draper predicted that bitcoin would replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency within the next decade, it grabbed headlines. Draper is known for bold calls, and his optimism about crypto has been unwavering for years.

But as eye-catching as the statement is, it’s worth unpacking just how improbable, even bordering on impossible, this scenario may turn out to be, particularly now that the crypto market is talking less about bitcoin’s utility and increasingly referencing the nominal digital asset’s potential as a store of value.

A decade and a half into doing what it does best, burning through computing power and hoovering up energy, bitcoin may have inspired many billions in investment, countless headlines and a global subculture of evangelists. What it has not inspired, however, is widespread adoption, systemic innovation or genuine solutions to how money moves.

This is not to dismiss bitcoin entirely. It continues to serve as a speculative asset, a kind of “digital gold” or lottery ticket for those seeking a hedge against inflation or political instability. It may retain a niche role in censorship-resistant transactions where users are willing to trade stability for anonymity.

But replacing the dollar as the global reserve currency within 10 years? That’s less a potential forecast than a hopeful fantasy.

Benchmarking Bitcoin Against Other Money Movement Innovations

What’s remarkable is not bitcoin’s achievements but its persistence in the public imagination. Despite a decade of underperformance, it continues to attract coverage as though its true potential lies just around the corner.

PYMNTS has written about how bitcoin maximalists (or maxis) are one of the more recognizable personas dominating the crypto sphere. To maxis, bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that matters. They can be found pushing things like strategic bitcoin reserves and telling anyone who will listen that the value of bitcoin will one day reach the millions.

Yet, for all this market noise, the hard work of digitizing payments is happening elsewhere: within trusted financial networks, with fiat currencies and under regulatory frameworks that can easily scale.

There is no bitcoin central bank to stabilize crises. There are no universally accepted legal mechanisms to resolve disputes in bitcoin. Its transaction throughput is tiny compared to global financial demand. And while scaling solutions exist, they remain unproven at the level required to underpin trillions of dollars in daily transactions.

Traditional financial networks such as Visa and Mastercard already function as distributed, permissioned systems, governed and regulated to maintain trust. These networks process tens of thousands of transactions per second, far beyond bitcoin’s capacity.

Their approach has been evolutionary: improving speed, reducing friction and integrating new digital tools without attempting to replace the monetary system itself. This incremental model has proven more effective than efforts to build parallel cryptocurrency systems.

Much of bitcoin activity today remains centered around internal churn: miners paying themselves, exchanges shuffling wallets or speculators trading. However, in the real of everyday commerce, it is vanishingly small.

Regulatory and Political Realities

Respecting tech innovator’s visions for disruptive change is one thing, but believing that bitcoin will dethrone the dollar is quite another.

Bitcoin as a store of value has not displaced or meaningfully restructured global payments. Instead, it has highlighted the importance of traditional governance, scalability and regulatory integration in financial networks.

Even if bitcoin’s technology improved, governments are not about to cede monetary sovereignty. The U.S. in particular has every incentive to protect the dollar’s primacy. Washington gains enormous geopolitical leverage from the dollar being the world’s reserve unit.

As PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote nearly seven years ago in October 2018, “the conversations the media wants us to have now about bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchain tech have lost sight of the problem that needs solving, as we examine the evolution of global financial services and the networks that power them. And what’s needed by all the parties that rely on them today to move money safely between them. No one will argue that things could be more efficient, that networks could be more interoperable or that standards should be more consistent globally … But we don’t need bitcoin—or one of the thousand cryptocurrencies issued by unregulated entities that all need entirely new rails and enabling ecosystems—to do that.”