Bitcoin’s Dollar-Killing Predictions Still More Fantasy Than Future Reserve Currency

Highlights
Predictions that bitcoin will replace the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency within 10 years seems unlikely.
While bitcoin persists as a speculative asset and a form of “digital gold,” much of its activity remains insular.
Governments, particularly the U.S., have strong incentives to preserve monetary sovereignty and the dollar’s primacy, making bitcoin’s rise to reserve currency highly improbable.
The crypto space runs, in many ways, on the belief espoused by tech billionaires eager to sell the next big disruption.