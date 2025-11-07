Levchin Touts ‘Network Effects’ as Affirm Card Volumes Surge 135%

Highlights
Affirm Card GMV surged 135% year over year, reaching $1.4 billion, as active cardholders climbed to 2.8 million and in-store usage rose 170%.
Network and merchant expansion drove 42% GMV growth to $10.8 billion, with nearly half from direct merchant integrations and a third from direct-to-consumer channels.
0% APR installment volumes grew 74% as more than 40,000 merchants funded interest-free offers, a strategy CEO Max Levchin said “creates real network value” for both merchants and consumers.
Affirm opened fiscal 2026 with a first quarter marked by record volumes, profitable growth and an extended partnership with Amazon, which has now been given an additional five years (to January 2031).