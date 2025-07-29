Splitit and Antom Partner on Card-Linked Installment Payment Program

Splitit and Ant International’s Antom have partnered to enable merchants to offer their customers a card-linked installment payment option.

The companies will launch this offering in the United States and then expand it globally, they said in a Tuesday (July 29) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

This payment option is powered by Splitit’s embedded white-label platform that enables card-linked installment payments using consumers’ existing credit, and Antom’s payment processing platform and merchant network, according to the release.

For consumers, the card-linked installment payment option will provide purchasing flexibility, with no credit checks, no applications, no hidden fees and no change to their credit card relationship, the release said.

For merchants, it will provide a way to offer flexible payments at scale, with less complexity and higher approval rates, per the release. This option will help improve conversion rates and increase average order value, the release said.

Splitit and Antom will also simplify international payment processing for merchants who engage in cross-border commerce, per the release.

“This collaboration supports our commitment to helping merchants achieve sustainable growth across international markets,” Gary Liu, general manager of Antom at Ant International, said in the release.

Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth said in the release that the companies’ collaboration will make payments “smarter, faster and more consumer-friendly.”

“This partnership brings the power of installment payments directly into the checkout flow through Antom’s global platform — no applications, no credit checks, just seamless card-linked flexibility,” Sheth said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Splitit collaboration “Merchants’ Evolving Perspective on the Value of Card-Linked Pay Later Plans” found that a growing number of merchants offer credit card-linked installment plans at checkout.

Thirty-seven percent of merchants offer these plans to meet consumer demand for flexible or pay later solutions, enhance customer satisfaction and drive higher spending, according to the report.

Splitit’s embedded, white-label installment infrastructure enables merchants to offer seamless financing experiences without surrendering the customer relationship, Sheth wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

“Financing options need to be as dynamic as their businesses,” Sheth said of merchants. “Our hybrid cost-sharing model gives merchants the ability to fund offers in ways that align with their margin profile, all while optimizing for conversion.”