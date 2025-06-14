New York Bill Would Prohibit Retailers From Refusing Cash Payments

A bill that would prohibit food stores and retail establishments from refusing to accept cash payments is on its way to the New York governor’s desk after being passed both houses of the state legislature.

The bill — S4153-A in the state senate and A7929-A in the house — aims to ensure that unbanked individuals and others can access goods and services at a time when many retailers have moved toward cashless models enabled by digital payment systems, Sen. James Sanders Jr., who sponsored the legislation in the senate, said in a June 2 press release.

“Cash is still king for many New Yorkers who live paycheck to paycheck or who simply don’t have access to credit or banking services,” Sanders said in the release. “No one should be denied a sandwich, a bottle of water or a loaf of bread because they don’t have a debit card. This bill is about fairness and basic dignity.”

The bill was approved in the Senate by a vote of 53 to 3.

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, who sponsored the bill in the assembly, said in a June 3 post on Facebook that the legislation aims to ensure that cash remains a valid form of payment in New York.

“Too many stores are going cashless, shutting out seniors, immigrants and working-class New Yorkers who rely on cash every day,” Cruz said in the post. “Our bill makes it clear: retailers and food stores can’t refuse cash — because access to essentials shouldn’t depend on a credit card.”

The National ATM Council shared Sanders’ press release in an email urging the state’s ATM operators and suppliers to contact the governor in support of the bill.

Bruce Wayne Renard, executive director of The National ATM Council, said in the release that the legislation protects “the vital interests of all New Yorkers.”

“Cash remains essential in emergencies and for ensuring privacy and protection against digital threats,” Renard said in the release.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “How the World Does Digital” found that 17% of Americans said they used cash or check to pay for their last in-store purchase.