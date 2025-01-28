New CFO Connects Products, Pricing and Process

You can’t spell technology-fueled growth without the letters C, F, and O.

By aligning teams, leveraging technology and maintaining a disciplined focus on growth, the modern CFO’s role is increasingly evolving into one that can serve as a catalyst for organizational success.

The reason? Finance functions in 2025 are being tasked with much more than monitoring cash flow and ensuring regulatory compliance. CFOs and their departments are emerging as the financial architects of growth strategies that align digital technology adoption with business objectives.

“Operational CFOs can bring to bear the necessary focus around driving scale and building processes,” Andrew Casey, recently appointed CFO at Amplitude, explained to PYMNTS during a discussion for the PYMNTS series “A Day in the Life of a CFO.”

“When we’re focused, and those things result in successes, we make progress,” Casey added, noting that in an era where data drives every aspect of business, CFOs must harness advanced analytics, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock valuable insights and streamline processes.

However, leveraging technology isn’t just about adopting the latest tools; it’s about using them strategically. While alignment and technology provide the foundation, it is the CFO’s disciplined focus on growth that ultimately is what helps to drive ongoing organizational success

Cross-Company Alignment Remains the Foundation of Strategic Success

One of the key responsibilities of the modern CFO is fostering alignment across diverse teams within an organization. While finance traditionally operated in silos, today’s CFO bridges gaps between departments, ensuring all functions work cohesively toward shared goals. This alignment fosters better decision-making, accelerates project execution and optimizes resource allocation.

Casey said that upon joining Amplitude, among the first things he did was establish a comprehensive planning framework that integrates all functions.

“If sales doesn’t understand what [product development teams] are building, there’s a disconnect,” he said.

Pricing strategy is one area where an operational background can shine.

“As we grow with our multi-product strategy, we need to create a pricing framework that aligns with customer value,” he told PYMNTS. Achieving this requires collaboration across finance, sales, product and marketing teams, reflecting the benefits of embracing a cross-functional leadership style.

Against this operational backdrop, some of the most effective CFOs tend to be those that focus on technologies that align with their organization’s unique needs and growth objectives. They are also those that frequently invest in upskilling their teams, working to ensure that employees have the expertise to maximize the value of these tools.

“They really have to understand the business,” Casey said of his own philosophy for building a finance team.

“I want them thinking several moves ahead, understanding the implications of their decision,” he added, stressing the need for a chess-like approach to help ensure that the finance team is equipped to support strategic initiatives effectivel.

Technology as a Catalyst for Transformation

As enterprise software continues to drive digital transformation, the role of technology in finance is becoming increasingly critical

For instance, Casey highlighted the potential of automation in quote processing, customer targeting and marketing ROI measurement.

“By automating these processes, we ensure that if our transaction volume doubles or triples, we’re prepared to handle it,” he said, noting that Amplitude’s own technologies, coupled with core partnerships, play a pivotal role in this strategy.

Moreover, Casey advocated for “democratizing analysis of data” within the organization. “We’re no longer rewarding who can source data the best,” he said.

Instead, the focus is on providing employees with tools to analyze and utilize centralized data effectively. This approach fosters trust in data accuracy and empowers teams to make informed decisions.

As businesses navigate the complexities of globalization, digital transformation and evolving consumer expectations, the CFO’s role will likely become more critical. Organizations that embrace the modern CFO’s strategic leadership could find themselves better positioned to seize opportunities, overcome challenges and thrive in an increasingly dynamic world.