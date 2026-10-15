Online Retail Spending Gains as Consumers Navigate Higher Prices

Highlights
Census Bureau data showed sales at non-store retailers rose 0.3% from August and 8.2% from September 2025.
September produced a 1.3% monthly increase in furniture sales and a 1.6% gain at department stores, while sporting goods fell 0.5%.
PYMNTS Intelligence data found that credit card installments are gaining ground as a way for consumers to spread payments over time.
Online retail kept taking consumer dollars in September, extending an annual growth rate that outpaced overall retail even as inflation reduced the purchasing power behind the broader sales increase.