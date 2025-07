Coursera’s significant post-earnings surge helped set the stage for a broad-based rally in the CE 100 Index.

The Index’s 2% gain this past week came as 10 of the 11 pillars advanced. Only the Communicate Index was lower, by a muted 0.4%, as Snap Inc.’s common stock gave up 2.4%.

In the Work segment, up 5.1%, Coursera jumped by more than 41.5%.

The company stated in its earnings release this week that consumer revenue increased to $122.8 million, a 10% rise from the prior year, driven by new registered learners and Coursera Plus subscriptions. “We recently surpassed more than 10 million enrollments in generative AI courses, seeing 12 new enrollments every minute in the first half of 2025,” management said in the shareholder letter that accompanied earnings.

Paid enterprise customers grew by 12% year on year. The current guidance of revenue in the third quarter, which is expected to range from $188 million to $192 million, helped propel shares.

In the Shop segment, which added 1.7%, Shopify shares slipped 2.1%. As reported earlier in the month, Shopify has reportedly introduced rules governing merchants’ use of agentic artificial intelligence. The eCommerce platform has begun including a warning in the code powering merchant storefronts, establishing what these autonomous bots can and cannot do.

“Automated scraping, ‘buy-for-me’ agents, or any end-to-end flow that completes payment without a final review step is not permitted,” the code said. Ocado’s nearly 12% gain more than compensated for Shopify’s move, having announced that total revenues at the half-year 2025 mark were up 13%, its Tech Solution sales gained 14.9% and its Logistics-related top line gathered 12.1%.

Expanded Partnerships

Mastercard and Uber said that they had expanded their payments partnership.

The new agreement, announced this past week, will see Uber employ several Mastercard solutions, including Mastercard Move for facilitating real-time disbursements, and Mastercard One Credential, designed, as the companies said, to simplify the payment experience and offer greater payment choice.

Uber will also use Mastercard Gateway, the company’s processing/fraud prevention solution, to manage a range of digital transactions.

The partnership will also see Uber’s Pro Card — already supported by Mastercard in the U.S. and Canada — expand into new markets such as the U.K.

Mastercard’s shares gained 3%, helping move the payments segment 3.2% higher, while Uber was up 0.8% and the Move pillar added 1.6%. Visa’s 2.3% gain also helped take the payments group higher.

Banking stocks notched a 2.2% rally.

J.P. Morgan was up 2.6%. The banking giant is mulling lending against its customers’ cryptocurrency holdings. In terms of the reported dynamics, the firm would lend directly against crypto assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The most notable declines for individual stocks came as C3.ai shares were off by 9.4%, though Enablers were still up 1.3%. The company said it had begun the process of seeking a successor to CEO Tom Siebel. Siebel said in a statement that ““After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in early 2025, I have experienced significant visual impairment.”

After the new executive is confirmed, Siebel said that he will continue in the role of executive chairman.

Also within the Enablers subset, Apple shares tacked on 1.3%. As reported, the European Commission is reportedly likely to accept Apple’s changes to its App Store rules and fees, eliminating the threat of daily fines from the antitrust regulator.