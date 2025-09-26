Cash Cushions Dwindle for US Consumers as Savings Rate Dips

Highlights
Consumer spending is outpacing income growth, with real disposable incomes rising just 1.9% year over year compared to a 2.7% increase in real PCE.
Nearly 70% of U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck, and one-quarter struggle to pay bills, leaving many with little capacity to absorb shocks.
Savings cushions are shrinking, as the average household has $9,869 in liquid assets, down 10% in 16 months, while the saving rate has fallen to 4.6%.
Consumers in the United States continue to spend, but their incomes are not keeping pace.