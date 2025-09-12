Consumer Sentiment Plummets for Lower-Income Households

Highlights
Disproportionate declines in sentiment among lower- and middle-income groups point to intensifying financial strain and vulnerability.
Sixty percent of survey participants mentioned tariffs without prompting, reflecting the issue’s central role in shaping economic anxieties.
Long-run inflation expectations just increased for a second month, heightening doubts about the durability of price stability going forward.
Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has taken another sharp downturn, as September’s preliminary data from the University of Michigan signals mounting anxieties over tariffs, inflation and the labor market.