Grocery Prices Surged in August, Pressuring Household Budgets

Highlights
Food at home prices jumped 0.6% in August, led by fruits, vegetables and meats, with annual increases now at 2.7% and dining out got more expensive, too.
Tariffs and product shortages are worsening price pressures, causing 1 in 5 consumers to face difficulty finding some food items, PYMNTS Intelligence has found.
The costs of shelter and energy also advanced in August, so paycheck-to-paycheck budgets remained pressured.
Inflation’s pace quickened in August, and in the key category of food — and specifically grocery prices — the pinch on the household budget has been palpable.