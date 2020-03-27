Delivery Hero has rolled out contactless delivery and cashless payments for orders throughout “risk zone markets,” as the delivery platform strengthens its safety measures amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement.
The company said cashless payments are buoyed by other steps, such as disinfection processes for orders, stronger hygiene requirements for riders as well as restaurants, and close work with local authorities.
“By introducing contactless delivery, we can ensure that our service is safe and convenient for customers, riders and restaurants,” Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg said in the announcement. “We now encourage customers to pay without cash everywhere and decide when and how they want their order to be delivered. These are options designed to reduce interpersonal contact and make our customer journey even more secure.”
Riders in high-risk areas are receiving masks, hand sanitizer and other safety products “where and when it is locally and culturally accepted,” per the announcement. Delivery Hero also said it’s sending news and providing education on hygiene rules through its rider app.
“By having direct access to new information, our riders can make informed decisions when on the road,” the company said.
In other news, as the dining vertical experiences increasing pressure amid closures related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Wendy’s plans to provide flexibility for some payments from franchisees, Reuters reported.
The quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain will lengthen marketing and royalty payment terms by 45 days for the three months to come. It will also postpone base rent payments on properties the firms owned and rented to franchisees by half over the same time period.
Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor said, according to Reuters, “This is an unprecedented time, and we are focused on the actions where we can make a positive difference.”
Beyond Wendy’s, other QSR operators are offering franchisees relief. In the prior week, Dunkin’ promised to relax royalty payments. McDonald’s is mulling a decrease in some payments with the inclusion of franchisee leases.
——————————–
PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.