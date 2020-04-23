Coronavirus

Georgia Governor Defends Reopening Decision After Trump’s Criticism

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Headwinds For Reopening If SMBs Can't Rehire

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was against COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates from the start, is preparing to open the state on Friday (April 24), despite the advice of medical experts, President Trump and even some of his own constituents.

During the daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday (April 23), Trump said that he “disagrees strongly” with Kemp’s executive action to allow businesses such as nail salons and barbershops to reopen.

“I told the governor … I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase 1 guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said. “… but he has to do what he thinks is right.”

The coronavirus task force had to convince Trump to reverse his view on the Republican governor’s decision to reopen the state, a source close to the task force told CNN. Panel coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx met with Trump privately right before the press briefing and “convinced him to denounce Kemp’s decision.”

Kemp stayed the course and responded to the president on Twitter, saying he would still allow close-contact businesses to resume operations on Friday in order to “protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians.”

The governor’s executive order states that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists can begin engaging in minimum basic operations on Friday (April 24). Restaurants and dining rooms of private social clubs will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis on Monday (April 27). Theaters can reopen on Monday as well, but are subject to new restrictions that will be announced by Kemp.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement park ride operators and live performance venues will remain closed through at least May 13.

“I think spas, beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops … it’s just too soon. I love those people who use all those things, but they can wait a little bit longer,” Trump said.

As far as houses of worship, the governor’s order indicates that they can open now.

“Nothing prevents a place of worship from hosting an in-person service, and the state will not stand in the way of these efforts. However, places of worship should maintain strict social distancing if they choose to return to in-person services. Parishioners should maintain at least six feet of distance from those persons that do not cohabitate with them,” the order says.

Many Georgia residents, including mayors and business owners, are not on board with the governor’s decision to re-open early.

“I’m definitely not opening this Friday. I don’t have a calendar date for opening,” Decatur, Georgia barbershop owner Diane Fall told CNBC on Thursday (April 24).

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson called the decision “reckless, premature and dangerous,” and many other mayors in Georgia expressed alarm.

As of 12 p.m. on Thursday (April 23), Georgia had 21,512 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 4,069 people still hospitalized. The death toll had reached 872. Georgia ranks 12th in the U.S. for states with the most COVID-19 cases.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
28.3K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
26.7K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
22.3K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
18.6K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.8K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
9.7K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.6K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
6.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.9K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
5.9K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.9K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Integration Integration
5.2K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach 5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach
4.3K
Coronavirus

Marriott Plans For Reopening And Keeping Guests, Workers Safe From COVID-19