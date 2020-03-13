Coronavirus

Grubhub Launches Relief Fund To Aid Restaurants, Drivers

Grubhub, along with the leaders of major cities, has launched a relief effort for independent restaurants that are adversely affected by the coronavirus, according to a release from the company.

Mayors from New York City, Chicago, Boston and Portland are participating in a program where Grubhub will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in commission payments from restaurants across the country.

Independent restaurants make up most of Grubhub’s base of more than 350,000 eateries, and they are responsible for over 80 percent of the company’s orders.

“Independent restaurants are the lifeblood of our cities and feed our communities,” said Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney. “They have been amazing long-term partners for us, and we wanted to help them in their time of need. Our business is their business – so this was an easy decision for us to make.”

The company also made a fund that will allow for proceeds from Grubhub’s Donate the Change program to go toward drivers and eateries affected by the crisis. Restaurants will be able to round up the change from orders and donate it to members of the Grubhub Community Relief Fund. Grubhub+ and Seamless+ member donations will be matched by the company.

The company is working with leaders to find the best ways to support the community, Grubhub said.

“The City of Chicago is deeply concerned about the risk COVID-19 is placing on the health of our residents and communities, as well as the impact it’s having on our working families and neighborhood economies and restaurants,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “That is why we applaud corporate leaders like Grubhub who are stepping up with practical measures to support small businesses and their employees. Now more than ever, we must work together to ensure hardworking Chicagoans receive the support they need to thrive while also staying safe, secure and healthy.”

Over the next few weeks, restaurants’ traffic is expected to slow 75 percent, and pickup orders will be an important part of keeping them in business.

“Banding together during hard times, putting people over profit and supporting our local businesses is a model we should all follow, and I thank Grubhub for leading the way,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

