Coronavirus

Instacart Mandates Wellness Checks As It Doubles Workforce

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Instacart Mandates Wellness Checks As It Doubles Workforce

Within a 30-day period, Instacart has hired 300,000 more people, instituted mandatory wellness checks and stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of its workforce. In the next 60 days, the San Francisco-based startup will bring on another 250,000 workers.

“Each shopper who is out picking and delivering for customers is doing a valuable service for the millions of families who are relying on us more than ever,” the company said in a statement on Thursday (April 23). 

The in-app wellness check asks workers a series of questions regarding their health in order to evaluate whether they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who is sent home to quarantine or is diagnosed with the virus will be eligible for sick pay from the company.

In addition, the safety kits that Instacart started giving to its workers will now be easier to obtain. Starting Thursday (April 23), workers can order the kits directly from the shopper app dashboard.

“These health and safety kits were sourced and developed with several third-party manufacturers, in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts,” the company said. The kits include masks and hand sanitizer.

Instacart also instituted a monthly bonus plan ranging from $25 to $200, based on the number of hours worked. The bonuses will continue until the pandemic crisis is over. 

The company now has more than 500,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada to meet the unprecedented demand triggered by the pandemic. Order volume has grown by more than 500 percent since last year, and even with more than double the number of workers, the company is struggling to meet demand. 

The next round of new hires will be concentrated in high-demand locations — California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Toronto and Washington, D.C. The company is hoping that with the next hiring round, it can bring back same-day delivery and make its way back to one-hour delivery. 

Last month, some Instacart shoppers went on strike or organized protests, demanding personal protective equipment, hazard pay and more.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
29.7K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
29.6K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
23.3K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
20.4K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
11.3K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.6K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
9.1K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.8K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.5K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
6.1K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.0K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Integration Integration
6.0K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.5K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
4.3K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.1K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need