French Open Fans To Receive Refunds

Coronavirus Refunds: French Open Fans To Get Reimbursed

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Organizers are offering refunds to fans who have purchased tickets for large events — such as a well-known tennis contest — that have been delayed because of the health crisis.

The French Tennis Federation said that those who have tickets to the French Open would receive reimbursements, The Deccan Herald reported. The organization arrived at the decision to cancel and reimburse all the tickets that have been bought, “pending having drawn up all the outlines.”

Also known as Roland-Garros, the competition was initially set for May 24 to June 7, and will now likely occur from September 27 to October 11. In a note, the Federation told those who had purchased tickets, “The current health situation linked to COVID-19 and the extent of this pandemic are causing uncertainty for all events bringing together the public, all over the world.”

