Coronavirus

Restaurant Order Volume Falls 36 Pct Amid Coronavirus Closures

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus

In much of the United States, restaurants have been ordered closed, except perhaps for takeout service, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered restaurants and bars to close on March 17. That’s St. Patrick’s Day — a day (and night) that’s huge in the Bay State.

So, what’s going on at the bar/restaurant near you? Its business reduced to whatever takeout service the place can grab?

A new NPD Group report, which offers research to retailers, said business is probably not going well. NPD reports that total transactions in the U.S. for chain restaurants it tracks dropped by 36 percent in the week that ended March 22.

That’s the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Clearly, a lot less celebrating was going on at the 70 chains that NPD tracks.

This NPD reporting offers a quick, weekly view of how such restaurants are doing compared to the same period a year earlier.

NPD reported: “Customer transactions at quick-service restaurants, which represent the bulk of restaurant industry transactions and have more off-premise business than full service restaurants, decreased by 34 percent in the week ending March 22 compared to year ago.”

At full-service establishments, which of course rely heavily on dine-in sales, the drop-off was even steeper. Customer transactions fell by 71 percent.

According to NPD, some kind of restrictions hit about 94 percent of U.S. restaurants that week.

Meanwhile, about half (52 percent) of restaurant industry dollars are due to dine-in traffic. The rest are due to carry-out business, drive-through and delivery, or “off-premise.”

But online orders represent only a small share of restaurant orders, only 13 percent of off-premise dollars.

“It’s highly probable that this crisis will define winners and losers by their digital proficiency,” said David Portalatin, NPD food industry adviser, in a prepared statement. “Now that we’re living in a world where the entire industry is an off-premise business, digital orders gain.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

empty retail plaza empty retail plaza
12.7K
Retail

Wednesday Lease Deadline Looms For Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy
9.6K
Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Due To COVID-19

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
7.5K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

6.0K
Startups

Satellite Internet Startup OneWeb Closes After SoftBank Fund Raise Fails

Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks, Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks,
5.5K
Coronavirus

Lenders Tighten Reins On Loans, Credit For SMBs, Households

empty street London empty street London
4.4K
Retail

UK Agencies Paint Stark Reality For Retail

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.3K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Uber Eats app Uber Eats app
4.2K
Ridesharing

Lyft’s Driver ‘Referrals’ Show Limits Of Model, As Uber Expands

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.2K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.1K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans
4.0K
Payment Methods

Venmo, Square Cash Vie For Stimulus Funds Distribution

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
3.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
3.8K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
3.8K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
3.6K
Retail

Omnichannel No Longer Optional For Retail