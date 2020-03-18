Coronavirus

Treasury Secretary Warns Of Depression-Like Unemployment Levels

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
treasury, coronavirus, unemployment, financial crisis, stimulus package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. unemployment rate could soar to 20 percent if Congress fails to pass a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, according to reports on Tuesday (March 17).

Mnuchin shared the potentially disastrous outlook in a closed-door Tuesday (March 17) meeting with Republican senators, a source told Reuters.

The treasury secretary was aiming to convince Republican lawmakers to pass the bailout package, which includes providing checks to Americans facing financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin’s spokeswoman, Monica Crowley, said he wasn’t issuing an economic forecast, but instead was just illustrating the potential risks of inaction.

“During the meeting with Senate Republicans today, Secretary Mnuchin used several mathematical examples for illustrative purposes, but he never implied this would be the case,” she said in an emailed statement.

On Capitol Hill, Mnuchin explained the breadth of the proposed stimulus plan.

“This is a very unique situation for this economy. We’ve put a proposal on the table that would inject a trillion dollars into the economy that is on top of the $300 billion from the IRS deferrals,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin also said the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could potentially be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

“If we do this right our country — and the world frankly — but our country but can be rolling again pretty quickly, pretty quickly. We have to fight that invisible enemy that I guess is unknown but we’re getting to know it a lot better,” President Donald Trump on Tuesday said during a televised address about the coronavirus.

The Fed’s warning mirrors a similar stance during the 2008 financial crisis. Unemployment reached a high of 10.2 percent in October 2009. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke at the time had asked Congress for a $700 billion plan to buy toxic mortgage assets.

Unemployment was at a 50-year low in October 2019. Wage growth, however, slowed on an annualized basis to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent.

 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
8.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.3K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.0K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
5.6K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.0K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.2K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.2K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
4.1K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.9K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
3.7K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.7K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.7K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.2K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.1K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.1K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?