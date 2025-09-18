American Express Raises the Stakes in the Premium Card Wars

Highlights
American Express has launched major upgrades to its U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, each now offering more than $3,500 in annual value.
The refreshed cards add new travel, lifestyle and business benefits — including higher hotel credits, expanded lounge access, and rich rewards on high-value purchases.
Amex’s Raymond Joabar, group president, Global Commercial Services at American Express, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster that the upgrades help cement a financial services network that delivers experiences rather than payment methods.
Watch more: Need to Know: American Express, Raymond Joabar
