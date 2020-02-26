Cryptocurrency

US Gov’t Wants To Require Disclosure Of X-Border Crypto Trading

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
US Gov’t Wants Disclosure Of X-Border Crypto

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) in the U.S. wants to change a rule for a survey that compels financial service companies to reveal whether they have done any cross-border cryptocurrency transactions, according to a report by CoinDesk.

In addition to several other changes to the mandatory questionnaire, “BE-180 Benchmark Survey of Financial Services Transactions between U.S. Financial Services Providers and Foreign Persons,” the Commerce Department is asking for a new rule that would give the organization’s statisticians a better look at foreign activity involving crypto.

Brokerages, private equity funds and financial advisories are all required to complete the survey; the BEA predicts there will be about 7,000 respondents.

“BEA will add a single question asking respondents to identify, of their 2019 cross-border financial services reported in the required transaction categories, any that were related to cryptocurrency activities,” the rule change said.

The new question won’t ask for individual transaction information, according to BEA Services and Surveys Branch Chief Christopher Stein, but a brokerage, for example, would have to reveal whether it handled cross-border trade.

“We are not collecting data related to the physical currency asset,” Stein said. “We are not collecting separate dollar amounts related to these services – we’re just emphasizing that, for example, a facilitating-type brokerage fee associated with the currency transaction is within the scope of the survey.”

The BE-180 was last distributed in 2015. The new question is meant as a clarification as cryptocurrency trading continues to evolve.

“It’s a new and evolving area in the financial services market, and the benchmark is an opportunity to ask [for] more information and clarify survey requirements,” Stein said.

The proposed change to the rule will “allow BEA to more closely align its statistics with international guidelines,” the proposal said. The data gleaned will be used to monitor U.S. and international financial entities, help with trade and assist “U.S. businesses to identify and evaluate market opportunities.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.7K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
2.9K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.5K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

Fifth Third Fifth Third
2.5K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.3K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.2K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.0K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

2.0K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
1.9K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
1.8K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset