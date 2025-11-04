Banks and FinTechs Press Treasury on Compliance Gaps in GENIUS Act

Highlights
333 public comments have been filed on the GENIUS Act’s proposed framework, reflecting widespread concern about AML and compliance clarity.
CSBS urged Treasury to preserve state authority and prevent issuers from evading yield and AML restrictions through affiliates.
First State Bank and Weld called for clear, uniform AML rules that align with the Bank Secrecy Act and recognize the limits of automation in risk monitoring.
In September, the Treasury Department extended the public comment period on the implementation of the GENIUS Act, signaling both the complexity and sensitivity of shaping anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance standards for digital assets.