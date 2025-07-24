Banks Urge Regulators to Delay Crypto Bank Charters

Highlights
Crypto companies such as Ripple and Circle have applied for national trust bank charters, which would let them expand the scope of their activities, with regulation at the federal level.
Banking groups say there’s not enough public information about the digital firms’ plans.
The banks are pushing the OCC to delay the applications until more scrutiny and public commentary are underway.
Through the past few months, as cryptocurrency regulations have been reshaped by the President Donald Trump administration, crypto firms have applied for national trust bank charters, which would expand the range of services they offer.