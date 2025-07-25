Christie’s Real Estate Launches Crypto Division Despite Systemic Payment Frictions

Highlights
Christie’s International Real Estate launched a crypto transactions division, enabling luxury property deals to be conducted entirely in digital assets — no banks, fiat currency or traditional intermediaries required.
Despite technological advances and user-friendly tools, crypto still struggles with usability issues, security risks, cross-chain fragmentation and legal ambiguity.
Many user-experience enhancements are surface-level fixes that fail to address core infrastructure problems like high fees, lack of interoperability, regulatory uncertainty, tax complications and minimal consumer protection.
You get what you pay for.