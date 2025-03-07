Report: Creators of $TRUMP Meme Coin Made $350 Million in 3 Weeks

The entities that created the $TRUMP meme coin reportedly made at least $350 million in the three weeks after its launch.

In addition to earning $314 million from token sales and $36 million from fees directly on the Solana blockchain, the entities likely made more money from tokens offered on cryptocurrency exchanges, the Financial Times reported Friday (March 7), citing its own analysis of blockchain data.

CIC Digital, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight own 80% of the tokens, according to the report.

The website of the meme coin, gettrumpmemes.com, said the project is being run by Fight Fight Fight and “is not distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” per the report.

A billion $TRUMP tokens were minted, 200 million were released and 800 million are scheduled to be released over the next three years, according to the report.

The $TRUMP meme coin was launched in January during a Crypto Ball held in conjunction with Trump’s inauguration festivities, PYMNTS reported at the time.

The meme coins were advertised with a picture of Trump holding a fist up superimposed over the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT,” a reference to Trump’s response to the attempt on his life at a political rally in Pennsylvania last summer.

The website selling the tokens said they are designed to be expressions of support, not an investment opportunity.

In a Jan. 17 post on social platform X, Trump said: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun!”

It was reported Thursday (March 6) that a White House digital assets summit set for Friday is expected to bring together more than two dozen crypto industry leaders invited by Trump, as well as White House crypto czar David Sacks and the director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines.

On Thursday, Sacks announced in a post on X that Trump signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile.