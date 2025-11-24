Peak Bitcoin Fears Confront GENIUS Act and Balance-Sheet Bulls

Highlights
Bitcoin’s price has tumbled from record highs above $125,000 in early October to the low-$80,000s, erasing months of gains and sparking “peak bitcoin” fears.
Strategy (the former MicroStrategy), Block and Tesla now carry sizable bitcoin positions on their balance sheets, leaving earnings exposed to rapid revaluation.
The GENIUS Act pulls bitcoin further into the regulatory perimeter through its treatment of bitcoin-backed stablecoin reserves, but it does not solve the underlying volatility problem.
Through mid-October, bitcoin looked like the comeback story of 2025, setting successive records near $125,000 before losing more than $40,000 in roughly six weeks. Prices have fallen into the low-$80,000 range, wiping out about a third of market value and marking the steepest drawdown since last years bull run began.