Report: Trump’s World Liberty Financial Adds $20 Million in Crypto

President Donald Trump’s decentralized finance (DeFi) firm World Liberty Financial reportedly appears to have bought more than $20 million worth of three cryptocurrency tokens.

A digital wallet belonging to the firm added $10.1 million of Ether, $9.9 million of WBTC and $1.68 million of MOVE, Bloomberg reported Thursday (March 6), citing data compiled by onchain analytics firm Nansen.

World Liberty Financial did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The moves came two days before a White House meeting focused on crypto policy, according to the Bloomberg report.

CoinDesk also reported Thursday that World Liberty Financial acquired about those amounts of the three tokens and that the White House Crypto Summit is scheduled to take place Friday (March 7) and include several crypto founders.

It was reported in September that Trump was getting into the cryptocurrency business with World Liberty Financial.

“Crypto is one of those things we have to do,” Trump said during a livestream promoting the crypto company, The New York Times reported Sept. 16. “Whether we like it or not, I have to do it.”

In November, it was reported that crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun became the largest investor in World Liberty Financial by investing $30 million in the crypto project.

“The U.S. is becoming the blockchain hub, and bitcoin owes it to @realDonaldTrump!” Sun said in a Nov. 25 post on social platform X. “Tron is committed to making America great again and leading innovation.”

Sun’s companies include Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry (formerly BitTorrent).

“We’re honored to have the support of @justinsuntron and @trondao!” World Liberty Financial said in a Nov. 25 reply to Sun’s post. “Together, we’re driving innovation, aligning on a vision for a stronger blockchain future, and contributing to the growing ecosystem.”

Friday’s crypto summit at the White House will be the first such event and will be chaired by White House Artificial Intelligence and Crypto Czar David Sacks, PYMNTS reported Monday (March 3).

The event is expected to provide further clarity on upcoming legislation and will feature prominent crypto founders, CEOs, investors and others.