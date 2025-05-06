Visa Invests in BVNK’s Efforts to Promote Stablecoin Payments

Stabelcoin infrastructure platform BVNK received an investment from Visa.

The new capital comes on the heels of a $50 million Series B funding round in December, according to a Tuesday (May 6) press release provided to PYMNTS. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

“We’re proud to support BVNK as they help accelerate global adoption of stablecoin payments,” Rubail Birwadker, head of growth products and partnerships at Visa, said in the release. “Stablecoins are fast becoming a part of global payment flows, and Visa invests in new technologies and builders like BVNK, staying at the forefront of what’s next in commerce to better serve our clients and partners.”

Stablecoins are being adopted rapidly, the release said. There was $27 trillion in total stablecoin transaction volume globally across 1.25 billion transactions in 2024, per Visa Onchain Analytics. BVNK processes more than $12 billion annually for companies like Ferrari and Rapyd.

“We’re experiencing a once-in-a-generation shift to a new foundational payment technology, powered by stablecoins,” BVNK co-founder and CEO Jesse Hemson Struthers said in the release. “At BVNK, we’re building the infrastructure to make these new rails accessible to businesses, empowering them to operate at the speed of today’s economy.”

Stablecoins allow for fast, borderless transfers of value minus the friction of traditional banking rails. Someone who wants to move money from a trading desk in Singapore to one in London during a weekend can make the transaction in minutes using stablecoins.

“This isn’t about replacing existing systems. It’s about providing an additional option,” FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini told PYMNTS in January. “Where stablecoins offer superior benefits, customers will naturally gravitate toward them.”

As banks increasingly integrate blockchain capabilities, customers will have more choice in transferring value, he said.

“However, regulation is fragmented,” PYMNTS wrote Wednesday (April 30). “The Federal Reserve’s latest stability report calls out nonbank firms, private credit and stablecoins as increasing sources of risk to the traditional banking ecosystem and potential triggers for financial shocks and runs.”

At the time of its Series B round in December, BVNK, headquartered in London, announced its expansion to the United States, opening offices in San Francisco and New York.

In March, the company debuted what it called the first embedded wallet unifying fiat and stablecoins globally. The single platform allows direct access to blockchains and payment systems like Swift and ACH.



