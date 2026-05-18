Bitcoin Meets Geopolitics as Hormuz Experiments With Crypto Tollbooth

Highlights
Iran is reportedly exploring a bitcoin-based maritime insurance system called “Hormuz Safe” to help ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz secure coverage outside traditional Western-controlled financial networks.
The initiative reflects how geopolitical chokepoints are evolving into financial infrastructure, with Iran attempting to monetize regional instability through crypto-powered insurance and sanctions-resistant payment systems.
Even if the system faces major legal, technical and trust challenges, it signals a broader shift where nations increasingly compete not just over territory and trade routes, but over the transaction systems that govern global commerce.
There are few economic bottlenecks more consequential than the Strait of Hormuz.