Hacking Group Linked to Vegas Disruptions Suspected in Recent UK Retail Attacks

A hacking group known as Scattered Spider, which previously caused significant disruption on the Las Vegas Strip, is suspected of being behind recent cyber intrusions targeting U.K. retailers, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

London department store Harrods, along with retailers Marks & Spencer and Co-op, have reported cyber incidents in the past two weeks. While Scattered Spider has not been publicly named as the culprit, individuals familiar with the investigation suspect the group in at least some of the attacks.

These incidents have involved disrupting online sales and certain payments and have led to the theft of customer data, though stores have remained open. Co-op confirmed that a significant amount of customer data, including names and contact information, was stolen.

Scattered Spider is one branch of a community of online hackers known as the Com, per WSJ. The group uses social engineering, such as impersonating remote users, to gain access to corporate networks, and other techniques to move within systems. Once inside, they seek to steal data or lock systems with software, demanding millions in extortion payments. The group previously targeted cryptocurrency deposits and has also been noted for unusual actions during breaches, including logging into incident response meetings.

The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and tech giant Google have both issued guidance to companies on how to protect against such attacks. The NCSC is working with affected retailers to determine if the recent U.K. attacks are linked.

The group previously made headlines for a cyberattack on MGM Resorts in 2023, which shut down payment systems and booking websites. Overall, the attack cost the company about $110 million. That same year, Caesars Entertainment paid $15 million in ransom money to the hacking group.

Authorities noted that casinos and gambling companies like these are priority targets for hackers, as they hold vast troves of customers’ personal and financial data. This data can then be held for ransom or sold to other bad actors on dark web marketplaces.

After U.S. authorities announced several arrests of individuals linked to Scattered Spider last November, the group appeared to go silent. However, its suspected activity in the U.K. suggests it is more resilient than some investigators believed.



