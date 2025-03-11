Sola Raises $30 Million for ‘Self-Serve’ Cybersecurity Solution

Sola Security has raised $30 million for its no-code, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity platform.

The seed funding, announced Tuesday (March 11) as the company emerged from stealth, will allow Sola to develop its solution, which it says lets businesses build security apps without needing “deep technical expertise” or having to spend too much.

Guy Fletcher, Sola’s co-founder and CEO, said the Israeli company views itself as part of a “self-serve revolution” embodied by companies like Stripe and Canva.

“Security tools today are either too narrow to solve real problems or too bloated to be usable, and we knew there had to be a better way,” Fletcher said in a news release. “Sola Security lets any team create and customize security solutions instantly, without the overhead, without the engineering burden, and without the ridiculous price tag.”

