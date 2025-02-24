What B2B Firms Can Learn From Big Tech’s Cybersecurity Initiatives

Decentralized digital identity solutions are becoming a cornerstone of cybersecurity.

No one knows this better than some of the world’s biggest tech firms, like Microsoft and IBM, which are using digital identity for their own enterprise security.

At its core, digital identity refers to the digital representation of an individual’s or entity’s information, allowing systems to authenticate and authorize access securely. Traditionally, businesses have relied on centralized identity management systems like the classic username and password paradigm. However, as cybercriminals become more sophisticated, these traditional methods are increasingly proving insufficient.

Decentralized identity solutions, which use blockchain and cryptographic technologies, offer a promising alternative. These solutions allow individuals and entities to control their identity credentials, reducing the reliance on centralized databases that are prime targets for cyberattacks.

Microsoft, for instance, is experimenting with its Microsoft Entra Verified ID, enabling organizations to issue and verify decentralized digital identities. IBM, too, is exploring blockchain-based identity systems, focusing on enhancing security and privacy.

This interest by Big Tech in pioneering decentralized identity solutions reveals a growing recognition of the critical role digital identity management plays in protecting enterprise assets.

Why Digital Identity Matters for Cybersecurity

Digital identity sits at the intersection of security and user experience. When executed well, it can provide seamless access to systems while mitigating risks.

For example, digital identity solutions can move beyond passwords, incorporating multifactor authentication, biometric data and behavior-based verification. Decentralized identity frameworks help ensure that only the right individuals or systems gain access to specific resources, something that can be crucial in preventing unauthorized access.

The key concept behind decentralized identity is that by eliminating centralized identity repositories, businesses can help reduce the risk of large-scale data breaches.

While Big Tech has the resources to pioneer advanced cybersecurity solutions, B2B firms can experiment with and adopt many of these strategies without breaking the bank.

Microsoft, Google and others have adopted a “Zero Trust” model, where every access request is treated as potentially hostile until verified. B2B firms can adopt this approach by implementing continuous authentication and authorization protocols within their systems.

“In the same way that I trust physical keys to the physical lock on my home, I trust digital keys for my digital life,” Adam Lowe, chief product and innovation officer at Arculus/CompoSecure, told PYMNTS this month.

Following the lead of tech giants, B2B companies can also focus on robust identity and access management (IAM) practices, ensuring digital identities are authenticated and authorized properly across all systems.

“If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Chris Ward, head of enterprise payments at Truist, told PYMNTS this month. “Businesses … need to be vigilant, especially when transacting with unknown entities or offers that appear overly enticing.”

Building Trust With Clients and Partners

While implementing advances such as blockchain-based systems may not be feasible for all businesses, elements of decentralized identity can still be adopted, such as verifiable credentials and cryptographic authentication methods.

A robust digital identity strategy does more than just secure internal systems; it also bolsters trust externally. For B2B firms, demonstrating a strong cybersecurity posture can be a competitive advantage. Clients and partners increasingly want assurance that their data and interactions are secure, particularly as supply chain uncertainty becomes more prevalent.

B2B cyber audits can help organizations assess their security posture, identify vulnerabilities and build trust with partners and clients. For C-suite leaders, these audits are not just about compliance but about safeguarding their enterprise’s long-term stability, resilience and trust.

When clients know that a firm is using proven cyber practices, it can help to enhance credibility and lead to deeper business relationships.

Ultimately, while the complexity of cybersecurity continues to grow, so do the tools and strategies available. Digital identity is a powerful lever, and the landscape is still evolving, with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning offering new opportunities to enhance security further.

