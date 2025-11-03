Huntington Bank Embraces FinTech Thinking to Build Faster

Highlights
Huntington National Bank, in partnership with Alloy, is launching a corporate venture studio focused on customer-centric innovation—prioritizing real-world needs over trendy technologies.
The bank’s approach blends traditional banking strengths like trust and regulatory rigor with agile, startup-like methodologies to co-create solutions alongside customers and fintech partners.
Huntington emphasizes purpose-driven strategy: solving genuine customer challenges first, with financial results seen as a natural outcome of meaningful impact and long-term community value.
Today’s financial institutions aren’t racing to adopt the latest technology for bragging rights. Instead, they are homing in on the customer journey as the benchmark of meaningful change
Igor Cerc, is chief enterprise strategy officer and head of ventures at Huntington National Bank and a senior strategy and innovation executive who has led $1.5B in acquisitions, launched four startups, and serves on two FinTech boards.