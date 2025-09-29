Revolut Expands US Banking Efforts With High-Yield Savings

UK FinTech Revolut has launched a high-yield savings account for American customers.

The new accounts, which let users deposit up to $10,000, are being rolled as Revolut “targets accelerated growth” in the U.S., the company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Monday (Sept. 29).

“We’ve been working tirelessly to bring a product to market that not only helps our customers get more from their money but also sets a new standard for what a savings account can be,” Sid Jajodia, Revolut’s U.S. CEO and global chief banking officer, said in the release.

“Especially as the cost of living continues to rise, we know our customers are looking for practical ways to grow their savings. High-Yield Savings provides a secure, flexible option for anyone seeking to make their money work a little harder – without sacrificing peace of mind and reliable access.”

According to the release, the account lets Revolut Metal customers earn 5.50% APY, while Premium Revolut customers will earn 4.50% APY, and Standard Revolut customers will earn 4.00% APY.

The accounts are launching at a time when Revolut is “actively looking” at whether to purchase a U.S. bank or to apply for its own banking license there, as Jajodia told Reuters last week.

He added that “being a bank in every market we operate in is critical,” especially in the U.S. where Revolut’s business is still growing.

